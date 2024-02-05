Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

