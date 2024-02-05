Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.