Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 579,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $35.93 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

