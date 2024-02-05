Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.17 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.