Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

