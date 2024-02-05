Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 5.7 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $333.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

