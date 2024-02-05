Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 610,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 83,210 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,978,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 224,532 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

