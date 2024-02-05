Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

