Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 31,744 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

