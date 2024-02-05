Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 8,863 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

UL opened at $49.02 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.