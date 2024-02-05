S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $59,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $457.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

