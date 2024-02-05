SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after buying an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $47,520,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,649,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,388. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

