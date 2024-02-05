SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.92 and its 200 day moving average is $354.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.