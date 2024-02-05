SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 41,207 shares.The stock last traded at $136.83 and had previously closed at $137.37.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
