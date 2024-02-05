SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 41,207 shares.The stock last traded at $136.83 and had previously closed at $137.37.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.