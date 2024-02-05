SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 41,207 shares.The stock last traded at $136.83 and had previously closed at $137.37.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
