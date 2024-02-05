Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $911,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $987,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPHR shares. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

