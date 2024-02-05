Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $36.59. 181,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 629,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

