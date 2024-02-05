Spinnaker Trust Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.