Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $390.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

