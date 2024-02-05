Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

