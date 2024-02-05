Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.86.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

