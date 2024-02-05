Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

PAYX opened at $120.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

