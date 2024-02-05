Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.27 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.