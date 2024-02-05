Spire Wealth Management Acquires 28,401 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9,467.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

Atkore stock opened at $148.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

