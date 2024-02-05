Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $69.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

