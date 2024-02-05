Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,928 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $527.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.