Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $121.86 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

