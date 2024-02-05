Spire Wealth Management Has $3.63 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 11,390.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

FND stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

