Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,412 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

