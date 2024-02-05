Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

GGG opened at $86.94 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

