Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $320.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

