Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %
O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,047.31 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.43 and a 52 week high of $1,054.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $975.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,068,832. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About O’Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than O’Reilly Automotive
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This semiconductor stock could be the best value for your money
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.