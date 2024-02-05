Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $222.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $224.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

