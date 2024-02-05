SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 227,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 879,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

