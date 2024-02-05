SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029 ($25.79).

SSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.59) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,125 ($27.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.79) to GBX 2,050 ($26.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

SSE opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

