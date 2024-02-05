SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.29

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 303906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.