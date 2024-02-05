SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.52

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.52 and last traded at C$12.63, with a volume of 123423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.68.

The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

