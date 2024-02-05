St. James Investment Company LLC Has $45.87 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 7.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 825,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

