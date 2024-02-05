St. James Investment Company LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $81.78. 1,645,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,838. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

