Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,500. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

