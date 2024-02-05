Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 420,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

