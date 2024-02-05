Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $96.12 million and $1.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.00550345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00385342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00167322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,948,260 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

