Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

