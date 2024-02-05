Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

