Stifel Nicolaus Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,560.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,301.89.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,482.28 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,492.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,063.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

