Stifel Nicolaus Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.93.

DLR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

