Stifel Nicolaus Trims Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.18.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
