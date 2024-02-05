Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of PEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

