Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 621 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

HD stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.97. 946,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

