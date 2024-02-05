Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Generac Stock Down 1.5 %

Generac stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.45. 243,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

